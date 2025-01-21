Kohli and Sharma’s Return to Ranji: Boosting India's Cricket Legacy

In a significant development for Indian cricket, renowned former cricketer Madan Lal has expressed his satisfaction at seeing prominent figures Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return to domestic cricket, particularly the Ranji Trophy. Sharma, set to bolster Mumbai's lineup, and Kohli, confirming his availability for Delhi's match against Railways, aim to reinvigorate their first-class careers.

Kohli's last appearance in the Ranji Trophy was in 2012, where contributions against Uttar Pradesh were cut short by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Lal, speaking to ANI, emphasized that senior players participating in first-class cricket is crucial for nurturing budding talents. According to Lal, such involvement offers invaluable learning for young athletes, potentially grooming future cricket stars.

The presence of stalwarts like Rohit and Virat injects enthusiasm into struggling teams like Delhi, potentially enhancing their chances of advancing in domestic tournaments. Lal notes a rule now strictly enforced by the BCCI: international stars must engage in domestic matches to be considered for national selection. The move follows Rohit's recent challenges in Test cricket, and aims to sustain competitive performance across all levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)