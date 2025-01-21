Cindy Ngamba: From Refugee to Pro Boxing Contender
At the Paris Olympics, refugee boxer Cindy Ngamba became the first athlete to win a medal, spurring her ambition for professional success. Set to make her professional debut on March 7 in London, Ngamba aims to fight top female boxers and capture a world title.
At the Paris Olympics, middleweight boxer Cindy Ngamba made history by becoming the first athlete competing as a refugee to secure a medal. The 26-year-old is now focused on carving a successful professional career.
Ngamba will make her pro debut on March 7 in London, where she will participate in an all-female boxing card. The event, scheduled at the Royal Albert Hall, will be headlined by a welterweight unification fight between Lauren Price and Natasha Jonas.
Ngamba, originally from Cameroon and a bronze medalist for the Refugee Olympic Team, has set her eyes on high goals. At a recent press conference, she expressed her desire to face off against experienced female boxers and hopefully compete for a world title.
