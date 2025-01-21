Left Menu

Cindy Ngamba: From Refugee to Pro Boxing Contender

At the Paris Olympics, refugee boxer Cindy Ngamba became the first athlete to win a medal, spurring her ambition for professional success. Set to make her professional debut on March 7 in London, Ngamba aims to fight top female boxers and capture a world title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 21-01-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 22:50 IST
Cindy Ngamba: From Refugee to Pro Boxing Contender
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

At the Paris Olympics, middleweight boxer Cindy Ngamba made history by becoming the first athlete competing as a refugee to secure a medal. The 26-year-old is now focused on carving a successful professional career.

Ngamba will make her pro debut on March 7 in London, where she will participate in an all-female boxing card. The event, scheduled at the Royal Albert Hall, will be headlined by a welterweight unification fight between Lauren Price and Natasha Jonas.

Ngamba, originally from Cameroon and a bronze medalist for the Refugee Olympic Team, has set her eyes on high goals. At a recent press conference, she expressed her desire to face off against experienced female boxers and hopefully compete for a world title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance

The age of artificial deception: Unmasking deepfake threats

A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records

Securing Cyberspace: How machine learning and deep learning drive robust security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025