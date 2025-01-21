Chennaiyin FC Holds Mohun Bagan in Thrilling ISL Standoff

Chennaiyin FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant clashed in an intense Indian Super League 2024-25 match resulting in a goalless draw at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai. This match spotlighted key tactical decisions and promising performances from both sides.

The Marina Arena saw notable player dynamics with the inclusion of Pritam Kotal, who joined from Kerala Blasters FC and took his place in the starting lineup as right-back. Alongside him, returning captain Ryan Edwards and Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, making his first season start, fortified the backline. Chennaiyin aimed high from the start, with Wilmar Jordan Gil probing the opponents just seconds into the match.

Chennaiyin's defense remained resolute, with Kotal blending seamlessly into the formation, making crucial plays and connecting well in midfield. A near-assist from Vignesh showcased his potential on his season debut. The second half magnified the match's fiercely competitive nature, culminating in a vital save by goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz. Chennaiyin now prepares for their next ISL face-off with FC Goa, holding their ground with determination.

(With inputs from agencies.)