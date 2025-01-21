Left Menu

PGA Tour Player Advisory Council's New Lineup for 2025 Unveiled

The PGA Tour has announced the composition of its Player Advisory Council (PAC) for 2025, which includes top golfers like Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas. The PAC advises the PGA Tour Policy Board and Commissioner on circuit-related issues. New members include Gary Woodland, Eric Cole, Trevor Cone, and Max McGreevy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 23:39 IST
PGA Tour Player Advisory Council's New Lineup for 2025 Unveiled

The PGA Tour's Player Advisory Council (PAC) for 2025 has been revealed, featuring world number one Scottie Scheffler and two-time major winner Justin Thomas among its lineup of 16 prominent golfers. Scheffler, who claimed seven victories in the 2024 season, and Thomas are joined by returning members such as Sam Burns, Brian Harman, and Max Homa.

Adding new perspectives to the council will be former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland as well as Eric Cole, Trevor Cone, and Max McGreevy, who are set to join the PAC for the first time. The council serves as a conduit between the players and the PGA Tour Policy Board, offering insights and consultation on issues that affect the circuit and its participants.

The complete list also includes other eminent names like Rickie Fowler, Charley Hoffman, Kevin Kisner, and Brandt Snedeker. Details regarding the PAC Chairman election and the formation of PAC Subcommittees will be disclosed at a later stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance

The age of artificial deception: Unmasking deepfake threats

A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records

Securing Cyberspace: How machine learning and deep learning drive robust security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025