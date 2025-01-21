PGA Tour Player Advisory Council's New Lineup for 2025 Unveiled
The PGA Tour has announced the composition of its Player Advisory Council (PAC) for 2025, which includes top golfers like Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas. The PAC advises the PGA Tour Policy Board and Commissioner on circuit-related issues. New members include Gary Woodland, Eric Cole, Trevor Cone, and Max McGreevy.
The PGA Tour's Player Advisory Council (PAC) for 2025 has been revealed, featuring world number one Scottie Scheffler and two-time major winner Justin Thomas among its lineup of 16 prominent golfers. Scheffler, who claimed seven victories in the 2024 season, and Thomas are joined by returning members such as Sam Burns, Brian Harman, and Max Homa.
Adding new perspectives to the council will be former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland as well as Eric Cole, Trevor Cone, and Max McGreevy, who are set to join the PAC for the first time. The council serves as a conduit between the players and the PGA Tour Policy Board, offering insights and consultation on issues that affect the circuit and its participants.
The complete list also includes other eminent names like Rickie Fowler, Charley Hoffman, Kevin Kisner, and Brandt Snedeker. Details regarding the PAC Chairman election and the formation of PAC Subcommittees will be disclosed at a later stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
