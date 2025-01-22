Intense Battles and Rising Stars: Day 11 of the Australian Open

The Australian Open's 11th day featured thrilling matches, with Lorenzo Sonego managing to win the third set against Ben Shelton, maintaining his chances for the semi-finals after falling behind in the first two sets.

Iga Swiatek displayed formidable prowess, overcoming Emma Navarro 6-1, 6-2 in an impressive performance to set up a semi-final clash with Madison Keys, who rallied to defeat Elina Svitolina.

Meanwhile, notable victories marked the day as Shelton, Zverev, and Sabalenka continued their crusades towards the final stages in their respective matches, delivering onlookers at Rod Laver Arena a spectacle of tennis talent and determination.

(With inputs from agencies.)