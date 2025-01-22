Left Menu

Tennis Australia's Diverse Drive: Empowering Women and Girls

Tennis Australia has received nearly one million Australian dollars from the government to enhance participation among women and girls from culturally diverse backgrounds. The initiative will target up to 60 clubs, promoting equality, inclusion, and diversity through tennis, with programs commencing in July.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 22-01-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 13:14 IST
Tennis Australia's Diverse Drive: Empowering Women and Girls
  • Country:
  • Australia

Tennis Australia has announced a significant financial boost of nearly one million Australian dollars to promote tennis among women and girls from culturally diverse backgrounds.

This initiative, supported by government funding, will roll out across 60 tennis clubs, aiming to enhance not just participation but retention among these communities.

Craig Tiley, CEO of Tennis Australia, emphasized the organization's commitment to diversity on and off the court, expressing gratitude for the additional government support to focus on culturally diverse communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025