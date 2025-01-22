Tennis Australia's Diverse Drive: Empowering Women and Girls

Tennis Australia has announced a significant financial boost of nearly one million Australian dollars to promote tennis among women and girls from culturally diverse backgrounds.

This initiative, supported by government funding, will roll out across 60 tennis clubs, aiming to enhance not just participation but retention among these communities.

Craig Tiley, CEO of Tennis Australia, emphasized the organization's commitment to diversity on and off the court, expressing gratitude for the additional government support to focus on culturally diverse communities.

