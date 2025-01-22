Navarro Calls for Video Review Overhaul After Australian Open Controversy

A dramatic moment unfolded during the Australian Open quarter-final as Emma Navarro faced off against Iga Swiatek. A pivotal incident occurred when Swiatek continued playing after a double bounce, which was overlooked by the chair umpire. Navarro's plea for a video review came too late, leading to her call for a rule change.

Navarro, who eventually lost the match 6-1 6-2, expressed her frustration over the inability to challenge the call after the point continued. She emphasized that the speed of play often leaves players uncertain, proposing that video reviews should be accessible post-point for clarity.

Swiatek, acknowledged the umpire's role in such situations and recalled a similar instance during her 2022 French Open triumph. Despite the missed call, Navarro admitted it wasn't the sole reason for her defeat but remained firm on the need for rule modifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)