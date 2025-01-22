Royal Battle: Prince Harry Takes on Murdoch's Media Giant

Prince Harry's legal battle with Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers may find a resolution as discussions intensify ahead of Wednesday's court appearance. The lawsuit involves allegations of unlawful acts by journalists from The Sun and the defunct News of the World.

Initially set to begin on Tuesday, the eight-week trial has been postponed as both parties seek to resolve differences, causing frustration for Judge Timothy Fancourt. Notably, Harry and former lawmaker Tom Watson accuse the publisher of phone hacking and other illicit activities from 1996 to 2011.

Despite News Group Newspapers previously compensating phone-hacking victims, it denies any malpractice at The Sun. Prince Harry's primary motive remains uncovering the truth, and a trial could significantly impact the settlement dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)