Royal Battle: Prince Harry Takes on Murdoch's Media Giant

Prince Harry and Tom Watson are set to return to court against Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers over alleged phone hacking. An eight-week trial was delayed for settlement discussions. Harry aims to reveal the truth behind the unlawful activities involving The Sun and the now-defunct News of the World.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 13:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Prince Harry's legal battle with Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers may find a resolution as discussions intensify ahead of Wednesday's court appearance. The lawsuit involves allegations of unlawful acts by journalists from The Sun and the defunct News of the World.

Initially set to begin on Tuesday, the eight-week trial has been postponed as both parties seek to resolve differences, causing frustration for Judge Timothy Fancourt. Notably, Harry and former lawmaker Tom Watson accuse the publisher of phone hacking and other illicit activities from 1996 to 2011.

Despite News Group Newspapers previously compensating phone-hacking victims, it denies any malpractice at The Sun. Prince Harry's primary motive remains uncovering the truth, and a trial could significantly impact the settlement dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

