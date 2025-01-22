Arshdeep Singh: Key Player in India's Battle Against England in T20I Series

Former Indian cricketer Akash Chopra has emphasized the significance of young pacer Arshdeep Singh in the forthcoming five-match T20I series against England. The series is set to commence with the first match at Kolkata's legendary Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

Arshdeep, who debuted in T20Is in 2022 against England, has been impressive on the field, playing 60 matches and claiming 95 wickets at an economy rate of 8.32. Speaking to Star Sports, Chopra underscored the importance of Singh's ability to secure quick breakthroughs, especially against England's robust batting order.

Chopra noted the presence of strong batsmen like Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, and Jos Buttler, highlighting Singh's ability to disrupt their rhythm with early wickets and variations. The T20I series will proceed with matches in Chennai, Rajkot, Pune, and Mumbai before concluding on February 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)