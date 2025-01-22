Left Menu

Arshdeep Singh: Key Player in India's Battle Against England in T20I Series

Former cricketer Akash Chopra highlights the crucial role of pacer Arshdeep Singh in the upcoming T20I series against England. Singh's ability to take early wickets will be instrumental as India faces a strong English batting lineup, starting January 22 at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 14:28 IST
Arshdeep Singh: Key Player in India's Battle Against England in T20I Series
Arshdeep Singh. (Photo: BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian cricketer Akash Chopra has emphasized the significance of young pacer Arshdeep Singh in the forthcoming five-match T20I series against England. The series is set to commence with the first match at Kolkata's legendary Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

Arshdeep, who debuted in T20Is in 2022 against England, has been impressive on the field, playing 60 matches and claiming 95 wickets at an economy rate of 8.32. Speaking to Star Sports, Chopra underscored the importance of Singh's ability to secure quick breakthroughs, especially against England's robust batting order.

Chopra noted the presence of strong batsmen like Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, and Jos Buttler, highlighting Singh's ability to disrupt their rhythm with early wickets and variations. The T20I series will proceed with matches in Chennai, Rajkot, Pune, and Mumbai before concluding on February 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025