Bennett University to Host 4th National Pickleball Tournament

The 4th National Pickleball tournament will take place at Bennett University from January 23-26. Organized by the Indian Pickleball Association, it will include various categories for different ages and competitive formats. The event highlights the sport’s growth in India and aims to promote it further.

Updated: 22-01-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 18:00 IST
Bennett University is set to host the 4th National Pickleball Tournament from January 23-26, a much-anticipated event under the PWR700 category.

Organized by the Indian Pickleball Association, the tournament will feature a broad spectrum of events across various categories including teams, individuals, and age groups of 35+, 50+, and 60+, with competitions in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles.

Vineet Jain, Chancellor of Bennett University, highlighted the event's alignment with the institution's vision, emphasizing pickleball's potential for rapid growth in India. IPA President, Suryaveer Singh Bhullar, noted the tournament's showcase of the sport's increasing popularity across nearly 20 states and territories.

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

