Bennett University to Host 4th National Pickleball Tournament

Bennett University is set to host the 4th National Pickleball Tournament from January 23-26, a much-anticipated event under the PWR700 category.

Organized by the Indian Pickleball Association, the tournament will feature a broad spectrum of events across various categories including teams, individuals, and age groups of 35+, 50+, and 60+, with competitions in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles.

Vineet Jain, Chancellor of Bennett University, highlighted the event's alignment with the institution's vision, emphasizing pickleball's potential for rapid growth in India. IPA President, Suryaveer Singh Bhullar, noted the tournament's showcase of the sport's increasing popularity across nearly 20 states and territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)