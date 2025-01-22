Left Menu

Swiatek and Sinner Star in Thrilling Australian Open Semi-Finals

Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner advanced to the Australian Open semi-finals, demonstrating impressive tennis prowess. Swiatek defeated Emma Navarro to face Madison Keys, while Sinner overwhelmed Alex de Minaur. Ben Shelton ensured U.S. representation in both singles draws. Aryna Sabalenka remains a major contender in the women's semi-finals.

Updated: 22-01-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 18:41 IST
Swiatek and Sinner Star in Thrilling Australian Open Semi-Finals
Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek showcased her skill with a decisive victory over Emma Navarro, securing her spot in the Australian Open semi-finals. The Polish player, now set to face Madison Keys, has emerged as a formidable contender, having dominated her opponents without losing a set throughout the tournament.

In the men's singles, Jannik Sinner demonstrated exceptional form by defeating local favorite Alex de Minaur with a commanding performance. This victory marks Sinner's return to the final four at Melbourne, maintaining his perfect record against the eighth seed and attesting to his growing dominance in the competition.

The American presence in Melbourne Park's men's and women's semi-finals is notably reinforced by Ben Shelton's victory over Lorenzo Sonego. The tournament's progression promises thrilling matches ahead as Aryna Sabalenka also advances, vying for the women's title in a highly competitive draw.

(With inputs from agencies.)

