Indian Aces Advance in KPB Trust Women's Open
Indian tennis stars Sahaja Yamalapalli and Ankita Raina moved to the second round of the KPB Trust Women's Open. Yamalapalli defeated Britain’s Yuriko Lily Miyazaki, while Raina triumphed over Russia's Daria Kudashova. They face Maria Timofeeva and Tatjana Maria respectively in the next round.
India's top singles players, Sahaja Yamalapalli and Ankita Raina, successfully advanced to the second round of the KPB Trust Women's Open. Showing impressive form, Yamalapalli overpowered Britain's Yuriko Lily Miyazaki in a challenging first-round clash.
With a remarkable performance marked by strong shot-making skills, India No. 2 secured a 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 victory after a demanding two-hour and 14-minute match. Her next opponent is Russian Maria Timofeeva, who progressed easily due to Brenda Fruhvirtova's early retirement from a back injury.
Meanwhile, India No. 1 Ankita Raina emerged victorious in a nail-biting 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (7-4) match against Russia's Daria Kudashova. Despite some physical discomfort during the game, Raina managed to regroup and clinch the win. She is set to face top-seeded Tatjana Maria next.
(With inputs from agencies.)