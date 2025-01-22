Left Menu

Brazilian Star Kerolin Joins Manchester City Women

Brazilian forward Kerolin Nicoli, the 2023 NWSL MVP, has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with Manchester City Women. At 25, she is a significant addition to the team after a successful stint with North Carolina Courage. Kerolin aims to enhance her skills in the Champions League.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 19:30 IST
Brazilian Star Kerolin Joins Manchester City Women

Manchester City Women have secured a major coup by signing Brazil forward Kerolin Nicoli, the 2023 National Women's Soccer League's most valuable player. The 25-year-old has inked a three-and-a-half-year deal with the club.

Kerolin joins from North Carolina Courage, where she made history as the first South American to be named league MVP, propelling her team to victory in the Challenge Cup in 2023. Speaking about her move, Kerolin cited her desire to play in the Champions League as a key factor in her decision.

Recognized for her creativity and speed, Kerolin is set to bolster Manchester City's attacking prowess. The team's women's Director of Football, Therese Sjogran, has high expectations for the new signing. City currently ranks fourth in the Women's Super League, pursuing their ambitions in domestic and international competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025