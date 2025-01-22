Brazilian Star Kerolin Joins Manchester City Women
Brazilian forward Kerolin Nicoli, the 2023 NWSL MVP, has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with Manchester City Women. At 25, she is a significant addition to the team after a successful stint with North Carolina Courage. Kerolin aims to enhance her skills in the Champions League.
Manchester City Women have secured a major coup by signing Brazil forward Kerolin Nicoli, the 2023 National Women's Soccer League's most valuable player. The 25-year-old has inked a three-and-a-half-year deal with the club.
Kerolin joins from North Carolina Courage, where she made history as the first South American to be named league MVP, propelling her team to victory in the Challenge Cup in 2023. Speaking about her move, Kerolin cited her desire to play in the Champions League as a key factor in her decision.
Recognized for her creativity and speed, Kerolin is set to bolster Manchester City's attacking prowess. The team's women's Director of Football, Therese Sjogran, has high expectations for the new signing. City currently ranks fourth in the Women's Super League, pursuing their ambitions in domestic and international competitions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
