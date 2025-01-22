Left Menu

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers Secure Vital Win in Women's Hockey League Clash

The Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers emerged victorious against the Delhi SG Pipers in the Women's Hockey India League. Kathryn Mullan scored twice for the Tigers, leading them to a crucial win. The Tigers now aim for a big victory in their next match to boost their finals chances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 23:16 IST
A visual from the match. (Photo- HIL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a gripping encounter at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers clinched a pivotal victory over the Delhi SG Pipers in the Women's Hockey India League (2024-25) on Wednesday.

Irish star Kathryn Mullan was the hero for the Tigers, netting two crucial goals in the 21st and 33rd minutes, as indicated in a press release from HIL.

The opening quarter was intensely competitive, with both teams striving for midfield dominance. The Tigers crafted the sole significant chance, winning a penalty corner in the 13th minute. However, Captain Udita's shot was thwarted by the Pipers' defense. The Pipers responded strongly in the second quarter with a penalty corner, but were denied by Bengal Tigers' goalkeeper Jennifer Rizzo.

The Tigers seized the lead as Mullan brilliantly maneuvered to score the first goal, exploiting a defensive lapse. They maintained control through disciplined defense while continually threatening the Pipers on counter-attacks.

Early in the third quarter, Mullan doubled the lead, capitalizing on Lalremsiami's exceptional solo run and precise assist. Despite mounting pressure and 13 circle penetrations from the Pipers, the Tigers' defense was unyielding, conceding only three shots on goal.

In the final quarter, the Pipers intensified their offensive efforts, but the resolute Bengal Tigers defense ensured a well-deserved win. With this victory, the Tigers accumulate seven points, trailing behind JSW Soorma Club and Odisha Warriors by three points. To secure a place in the final, they must achieve a substantial win against Soorma Hockey Club in their last match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

