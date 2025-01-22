Left Menu

Rally Drivers Face Muddy Challenges at Monte Carlo

The 93rd Monte Carlo Rally begins with challenging wet and muddy conditions. Iconic driver Sebastien Ogier, along with competitors like Ott Tanak and Thierry Neuville, braced for the tough race ahead. The event, part of the World Rally Championship, promises a demanding weekend for all drivers involved.

The Monte Carlo Rally, the oldest round of the World Rally Championship, kicked off the 2025 season in Gap with challenging conditions on Wednesday. Drivers faced wet and muddy roads during the shakedown, making the preliminary stages difficult.

Legendary driver Sebastien Ogier, a nine-time winner of the event, described the conditions as less than ideal, lacking the typical snow and featuring significant road water. Estonian Ott Tanak, last year's third-place WRC finisher, topped the first run.

WRC reigning champion Thierry Neuville and Briton Elfyn Evans expect a demanding weekend, emphasizing the unpredictability and challenges the weather brings. The first special stage begins on Thursday, setting the tone for the competitive weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

