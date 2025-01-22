Borussia Dortmund Parts Ways with Nuri Sahin Amid Disheartening Defeat

Borussia Dortmund and head coach Nuri Sahin have ended their professional relationship following a series of lackluster results across all competitions. During Sahin's leadership, Dortmund faced challenges in the Bundesliga and exited the German Cup prematurely. The decision follows Dortmund's 2-1 loss to Bologna in the UEFA Champions League.

The club's statement read, "Borussia Dortmund and Nuri Sahin are parting ways with immediate effect following the disappointing defeat in Bologna. Our sporting ambitions have not been realized," Sahin expressed his well-wishes for the club even as he parted ways.

Lars Ricken, Managing Director for Sport at Dortmund, praised Sahin's contributions, stating, "We valued Nuri Sahin tremendously, hoping to achieve a turnaround together." Despite nearly breaking their losing streak against Bologna, lapses led to their fourth consecutive loss.

Ricken acknowledged the harsh decision, "After four straight defeats and a disappointing position in the league, we've lost confidence in meeting our objectives," acknowledging personal difficulties with the decision post-Bologna match. Mike Tullberg is set to oversee the squad temporarily.

Sahin, who succeeded Edin Terzic in June, aimed to usher in a new era for Dortmund. Yet, the former Real Madrid and Liverpool player faced setbacks, leading to a brief tenure as head coach.

(With inputs from agencies.)