Dodgers Welcome Roki Sasaki to Star-Studded Rotation

The Los Angeles Dodgers have strengthened their pitching lineup with the acquisition of Roki Sasaki, a standout right-hander from Japan. Sasaki joins the ranks alongside other Japanese talents, Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, marking a significant addition for the Dodgers.

Sasaki, 23, has finalized a one-year contract worth $6.5 million with last year's World Series victors, as reported by Spotrac. Prior to this, Sasaki spent four impressive seasons with the Chiba Lotte Mariners in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball league, boasting a record of 30-15 with a 2.02 ERA.

Renowned for his prowess on the mound, the two-time NPB All-Star pitcher achieved a perfect game in April 2022, setting a noteworthy record with 19 strikeouts, including 12 consecutive ones. The Dodgers plan to present Sasaki at an introductory press conference on Wednesday.

