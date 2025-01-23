Left Menu

Dodgers Welcome Roki Sasaki to Star-Studded Rotation

The Los Angeles Dodgers have signed Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki to a one-year, $6.5 million contract. Sasaki joins fellow Japanese stars Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The 23-year-old pitcher previously played for the Chiba Lotte Mariners, making headlines with a perfect game in April 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 03:10 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 03:10 IST
Dodgers Welcome Roki Sasaki to Star-Studded Rotation

The Los Angeles Dodgers have strengthened their pitching lineup with the acquisition of Roki Sasaki, a standout right-hander from Japan. Sasaki joins the ranks alongside other Japanese talents, Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, marking a significant addition for the Dodgers.

Sasaki, 23, has finalized a one-year contract worth $6.5 million with last year's World Series victors, as reported by Spotrac. Prior to this, Sasaki spent four impressive seasons with the Chiba Lotte Mariners in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball league, boasting a record of 30-15 with a 2.02 ERA.

Renowned for his prowess on the mound, the two-time NPB All-Star pitcher achieved a perfect game in April 2022, setting a noteworthy record with 19 strikeouts, including 12 consecutive ones. The Dodgers plan to present Sasaki at an introductory press conference on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025