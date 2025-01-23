Roki Sasaki's MLB Dream: A New Chapter with the LA Dodgers

Roki Sasaki, a promising 23-year-old pitcher from Japan, is set to embark on his Major League Baseball career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, joining forces with renowned players Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Sasaki's signing, announced on Wednesday, includes a hefty $6.5 million signing bonus and a rookie salary, as reported by The Athletic.

At a press conference held at Dodger Stadium, Sasaki expressed his anticipation and determination, stating, "Putting on this Dodgers uniform today I am reminded that my journey is just about to begin." Sasaki brings a strong track record from his four seasons with the Chiba Lotte Marines, featuring a 30-15 win-loss record and a 2.02 ERA, alongside notable accomplishments like his perfect game in 2022.

As he settles into Los Angeles, Sasaki has already begun engaging with the local sports scene, attending a Lakers game where he mingled with figures like LeBron James and fellow Japanese athlete Rui Hachimura. His enthusiasm for the game and camaraderie with teammates Ohtani and Yamamoto is apparent, as he aims to make a significant impression in MLB.

