Celtic's Dramatic Victory: Furuhashi's Hat Trick Denied but History Made
Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi had three first-half goals disallowed in a Champions League match against Young Boys, but a late own goal helped Celtic achieve a 1-0 victory. This win secured their spot in the knockout rounds for the first time in 12 years.
Celtic's star striker, Kyogo Furuhashi, faced the agony of having three first-half goals disallowed in a tense Champions League clash against Young Boys. The match, held at Celtic Park, ended in a dramatic 1-0 win that propelled the team into the knockout stages for the first time in a dozen years.
Despite the presence of their iconic fan, Rod Stewart, it seemed Celtic might go unrewarded when Arne Engels' penalty was expertly saved, leaving the half-time score at 0-0. The deadlock was finally broken in the 86th minute with a fortuitous own goal by Young Boys defender Loris Benito.
Adam Idah's shot, deflected into the net off Benito, sealed the historic victory for Celtic. Coach Brendan Rodgers lauded the pivotal win, noting the club's long absence from this stage of the competition. The match further cemented Young Boys' struggles, marking their seventh consecutive loss in the league's new format.
