Left Menu

Celtic's Dramatic Victory: Furuhashi's Hat Trick Denied but History Made

Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi had three first-half goals disallowed in a Champions League match against Young Boys, but a late own goal helped Celtic achieve a 1-0 victory. This win secured their spot in the knockout rounds for the first time in 12 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Glasgow | Updated: 23-01-2025 09:19 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 09:19 IST
Celtic's Dramatic Victory: Furuhashi's Hat Trick Denied but History Made
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Celtic's star striker, Kyogo Furuhashi, faced the agony of having three first-half goals disallowed in a tense Champions League clash against Young Boys. The match, held at Celtic Park, ended in a dramatic 1-0 win that propelled the team into the knockout stages for the first time in a dozen years.

Despite the presence of their iconic fan, Rod Stewart, it seemed Celtic might go unrewarded when Arne Engels' penalty was expertly saved, leaving the half-time score at 0-0. The deadlock was finally broken in the 86th minute with a fortuitous own goal by Young Boys defender Loris Benito.

Adam Idah's shot, deflected into the net off Benito, sealed the historic victory for Celtic. Coach Brendan Rodgers lauded the pivotal win, noting the club's long absence from this stage of the competition. The match further cemented Young Boys' struggles, marking their seventh consecutive loss in the league's new format.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Regulatory Sandboxes: Accelerating Digital Health Innovation and Ensuring Patient Safety

The Role of Technology Markets in Driving Innovation Across European Industries

A Digital Health Revolution: Ayushman Bharat’s Road to Universal Health Coverage

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025