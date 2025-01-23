Left Menu

Hamilton's Ferrari Dream Drive: From Mercedes to Maranello

Lewis Hamilton experienced a career milestone by driving a Ferrari Formula 1 car, fulfilling a lifelong dream. This marks his transition from Mercedes, promising an exciting F1 season. Hamilton expressed joy and nostalgia similar to his early career days, as fans and family celebrated his new association with Ferrari.

In a moment steeped in both nostalgia and new beginnings, Lewis Hamilton took the wheel of a Ferrari Formula 1 car for the first time on Wednesday, describing the experience as one of the best feelings of his life. This inaugural drive at Ferrari's Fiorano test track aligns with his recent move from Mercedes, marking a significant shift in his illustrious career. Sporting a yellow helmet with a Prancing Horse logo, Hamilton demonstrated his enthusiasm for this new chapter.

The 40-year-old Briton's debut in Ferrari red was greeted with cheers from around 1,000 spectators braving the foggy and wet conditions near the track. Speaking about the experience, Hamilton recalled emotions akin to his early days in Formula 1 racing, highlighting the passion and excitement surrounding his switch to the Italian team, a decision that adds a new layer to his legacy.

Hamilton's move has stirred the Formula 1 world, raising anticipation for the upcoming season. The excitement resonated beyond the racing circuit, as Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner commented on the novelty of seeing Hamilton in Ferrari colors. The scene at Maranello underscored Hamilton's fulfillment of a childhood dream, reinforced by Ferrari's passionate fanbase, which promises to energize the team throughout the season.

