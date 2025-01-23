Legendary Cricket Journey: Michael Clarke's Hall of Fame Induction

Former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke has been honored as the 64th inductee into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame, as announced by the sport's governing body on Thursday. The induction ceremony was held at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Clarke, who has over 8600 Test runs and 28 centuries to his name, is celebrated for not only his on-field achievements but also his leadership during difficult periods, such as the death of Phil Hughes. He played pivotal roles in series against England and India, achieving a triple-century at the SCG.

Reflecting on his career, Clarke expressed gratitude for his inclusion among cricket legends, acknowledging the sport's significance in his life. Clarke retired from international cricket in 2015 following a successful stint that includes leading his country to World Cup glory and an Ashes series victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)