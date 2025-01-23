Left Menu

Mystery Spinner Steals the Show as India Triumphs Over England in T20 Opener

In India's T20 series opener against England, Abhishek Sharma credited Varun Chakravarthy's pivotal spin bowling for the team's victory. Chakravarthy's decisive over turned the tide, leading to an Indian victory. Sharma also praised the coaching staff for providing him the freedom to excel with confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-01-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 10:49 IST
Mystery Spinner Steals the Show as India Triumphs Over England in T20 Opener
Abhishek Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

In an impressive display of teamwork, opener Abhishek Sharma and spinner Varun Chakravarthy were instrumental in India's seven-wicket victory over England in the T20 series opener. Despite Sharma's explosive batting performance, he pointed to Chakravarthy as the game-changer, commending the spinner's crucial over that shifted momentum.

Chakravarthy, representing Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, outwitted England's batsmen, dismissing two key players, Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone, in just three balls. His performance set up a manageable target, which India chased down effortlessly, reaching the score in just 12.5 overs.

Sharma expressed his gratitude towards coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav for their unwavering support, which allowed him to play without fear. He credited his fearless approach to his tenure with Sunrisers Hyderabad and guidance from iconic mentors like Yuvraj Singh and Brian Lara.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025