Mystery Spinner Steals the Show as India Triumphs Over England in T20 Opener

In an impressive display of teamwork, opener Abhishek Sharma and spinner Varun Chakravarthy were instrumental in India's seven-wicket victory over England in the T20 series opener. Despite Sharma's explosive batting performance, he pointed to Chakravarthy as the game-changer, commending the spinner's crucial over that shifted momentum.

Chakravarthy, representing Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, outwitted England's batsmen, dismissing two key players, Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone, in just three balls. His performance set up a manageable target, which India chased down effortlessly, reaching the score in just 12.5 overs.

Sharma expressed his gratitude towards coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav for their unwavering support, which allowed him to play without fear. He credited his fearless approach to his tenure with Sunrisers Hyderabad and guidance from iconic mentors like Yuvraj Singh and Brian Lara.

(With inputs from agencies.)