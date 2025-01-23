Mystery Spinner Steals the Show as India Triumphs Over England in T20 Opener
In India's T20 series opener against England, Abhishek Sharma credited Varun Chakravarthy's pivotal spin bowling for the team's victory. Chakravarthy's decisive over turned the tide, leading to an Indian victory. Sharma also praised the coaching staff for providing him the freedom to excel with confidence.
- Country:
- India
In an impressive display of teamwork, opener Abhishek Sharma and spinner Varun Chakravarthy were instrumental in India's seven-wicket victory over England in the T20 series opener. Despite Sharma's explosive batting performance, he pointed to Chakravarthy as the game-changer, commending the spinner's crucial over that shifted momentum.
Chakravarthy, representing Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, outwitted England's batsmen, dismissing two key players, Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone, in just three balls. His performance set up a manageable target, which India chased down effortlessly, reaching the score in just 12.5 overs.
Sharma expressed his gratitude towards coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav for their unwavering support, which allowed him to play without fear. He credited his fearless approach to his tenure with Sunrisers Hyderabad and guidance from iconic mentors like Yuvraj Singh and Brian Lara.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Manoj Tiwary Criticizes Gautam Gambhir's Coaching Tenure
BCCI Reviews India's Tour Debacle: Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir Under Scrutiny
Rohit Sharma Squashes Rift Rumors with Gautam Gambhir Amid Testing Times for Team India
Aakash Chopra Backs Suryakumar Yadav for Number 3 Spot in T20I Clash Against England