Star Duo's Shaky Return: Rohit Sharma and Jaiswal Struggle in Ranji Opener

In a stunning twist of events, the much-anticipated return of India's cricket captain Rohit Sharma and his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal to domestic cricket was marred by their early dismissals in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy match.

Taking on Jammu and Kashmir at the BKC Ground, Rohit and Jaiswal, opening together for the first time for Mumbai, were sent back cheaply, leaving fans disheartened and raising eyebrows at their form.

Mumbai's squad suffered further setbacks as J&K bowlers Auqib Nabi and Umar Gulzar capitalized on favorable conditions, with Nabi claiming Jaiswal's wicket early and Gulzar cutting short the innings of team captain Ajinkya Rahane.

(With inputs from agencies.)