Star Duo's Shaky Return: Rohit Sharma and Jaiswal Struggle in Ranji Opener
Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal faced a disappointing comeback in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir. The stars were dismissed cheaply for 3 and 4 runs respectively. J&K's Auqib Nabi and Umar Gulzar played key roles in restricting Mumbai's performance at BKC Ground.
In a stunning twist of events, the much-anticipated return of India's cricket captain Rohit Sharma and his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal to domestic cricket was marred by their early dismissals in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy match.
Taking on Jammu and Kashmir at the BKC Ground, Rohit and Jaiswal, opening together for the first time for Mumbai, were sent back cheaply, leaving fans disheartened and raising eyebrows at their form.
Mumbai's squad suffered further setbacks as J&K bowlers Auqib Nabi and Umar Gulzar capitalized on favorable conditions, with Nabi claiming Jaiswal's wicket early and Gulzar cutting short the innings of team captain Ajinkya Rahane.
