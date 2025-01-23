Left Menu

Star Duo's Shaky Return: Rohit Sharma and Jaiswal Struggle in Ranji Opener

Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal faced a disappointing comeback in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir. The stars were dismissed cheaply for 3 and 4 runs respectively. J&K's Auqib Nabi and Umar Gulzar played key roles in restricting Mumbai's performance at BKC Ground.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-01-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 11:00 IST
Star Duo's Shaky Return: Rohit Sharma and Jaiswal Struggle in Ranji Opener
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a stunning twist of events, the much-anticipated return of India's cricket captain Rohit Sharma and his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal to domestic cricket was marred by their early dismissals in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy match.

Taking on Jammu and Kashmir at the BKC Ground, Rohit and Jaiswal, opening together for the first time for Mumbai, were sent back cheaply, leaving fans disheartened and raising eyebrows at their form.

Mumbai's squad suffered further setbacks as J&K bowlers Auqib Nabi and Umar Gulzar capitalized on favorable conditions, with Nabi claiming Jaiswal's wicket early and Gulzar cutting short the innings of team captain Ajinkya Rahane.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025