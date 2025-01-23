Manchester City Acquires Egyptian Star Omar Marmoush

Manchester City has bolstered its squad by signing Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt on a four-and-a-half-year deal, the club announced on Thursday. While financial details remain undisclosed, British media suggests the deal is valued at approximately 70 million euros including bonuses.

Marmoush is Manchester City's third acquisition of the January transfer window, following the signings of defenders Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis. The 25-year-old Egypt international impressed at Frankfurt, netting 37 goals and contributing 20 assists over 67 appearances since joining from VfL Wolfsburg in 2023.

Expressing his enthusiasm about joining City, Marmoush stated his eagerness to learn from both staff and teammates, aiming to become a vital part of the team. He looks forward to engaging with his new teammates and displaying his skills to the Manchester City supporters.

