India Triumphs in Women's U19 T20 Against Sri Lanka

In an exciting showdown on Thursday, India's U19 women's cricket team claimed victory against Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup match. The Indian squad set a total of 118/9 in their 20 overs, largely due to SR Gongadi Trisha's top score of 49.

Sri Lanka struggled to find their rhythm in the chase, collapsing to 58/9. India's bowlers executed a formidable display, effectively containing Sri Lanka's batters with precision and skill. Shabnam Shakil was particularly instrumental, securing crucial wickets early on.

Parunika Sisodia's exceptional performance further cemented India's dominance, ensuring a decisive win. With this triumph, India continues to make impressive strides in the international cricket arena, showcasing their emerging talent and potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)