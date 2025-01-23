Left Menu

RFU CEO Bill Sweeney Defends Pay Amidst Controversy

RFU CEO Bill Sweeney defends his £1.1 million pay package amidst controversy and a demand for a general meeting by over 100 clubs. Despite RFU's record loss and redundancies, he insists he won't step down, affirming his commitment to the role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 16:29 IST
The Rugby Football Union's CEO, Bill Sweeney, has come under fire for his £1.1 million pay package amid the RFU's financial woes. He remains steadfast in his role despite a pending general meeting sought by disgruntled clubs.

The financial data published in November revealed an increased salary for Sweeney and additional bonuses for executives, raising eyebrows as the RFU reported an operating loss of £37.9 million. Sweeney intends to remain, stating that significant factors like the World Cup year have contributed to the losses.

Amidst pressure, Sweeney emphasized his dedication to the position, dismissing any notion of stepping down. He indicated his willingness to face criticism while reaffirming faith in the RFU's financial planning and strategy moving forward.

