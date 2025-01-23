RFU CEO Bill Sweeney Defends Pay Amidst Controversy

The Rugby Football Union's CEO, Bill Sweeney, has come under fire for his £1.1 million pay package amid the RFU's financial woes. He remains steadfast in his role despite a pending general meeting sought by disgruntled clubs.

The financial data published in November revealed an increased salary for Sweeney and additional bonuses for executives, raising eyebrows as the RFU reported an operating loss of £37.9 million. Sweeney intends to remain, stating that significant factors like the World Cup year have contributed to the losses.

Amidst pressure, Sweeney emphasized his dedication to the position, dismissing any notion of stepping down. He indicated his willingness to face criticism while reaffirming faith in the RFU's financial planning and strategy moving forward.

