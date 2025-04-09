Investor Unrest Over Unilever's CEO Pay
Unilever is encountering opposition from its investors concerning the compensation plan for its new chief executive. Influential proxy advisory firm ISS has advised shareholders to vote against the company's proposed remuneration report at the upcoming annual meeting.
In a dramatic development, Unilever is facing significant pushback from its investors regarding the pay package for its incoming chief executive officer. This comes as a major proxy advisory firm, Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), has issued a recommendation urging shareholders to reject the proposed remuneration plan.
Sky News reports that this advisory has thrown the spotlight on Unilever's annual meeting, where key decisions over executive compensation will be put to a vote. The ISS's stance reflects a growing trend of shareholder activism and demands for accountability in executive pay structures.
The advisory firm's recommendation is expected to influence the outcome of the annual meeting, as shareholders consider the implications of endorsing or challenging the remuneration package. The outcome may set a precedent for similar corporate governance issues within major organizations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
