ParaSports 2025: Celebrating Strength and Inclusivity

ParaSports 2025 concluded with a heartfelt celebration of para-athletes' resilience and talent in Mumbai. The event, supported by Monika Foundation and various social welfare organizations, highlighted the achievements of over 1,000 differently-abled students. Esteemed guests and dignitaries attended, recognizing the indomitable spirit of empowerment and inclusivity.

Updated: 23-01-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 17:48 IST
ParaSports 2025: Celebrating Strength and Inclusivity
ParaSports 2025, a remarkable event highlighting the resilience and talent of para-athletes, wrapped up at the Sports Authority of India in Mumbai. The February 21 event was a collaborative effort by the Rotary Club of Borivali, Straight Drive Foundation, and various social welfare organizations, effectively promoting a spirit of empowerment and inclusivity.

The day's events commenced with registration and breakfast, followed by a series of organized activities including the flag-hoisting ceremony, a spirited march past, and a motivational guest address. The event officially kicked off at 9:15 AM, ending with a vibrant prize distribution and lunch by 1:00 PM.

Esteemed personalities graced the occasion, such as Chief Guest Rtn. Chetan Desai and Guest of Honour Varsha Usgaonkar. Bhimji Patel, Chairman of the Monika Foundation, delivered a stirring speech, underscoring the foundation's commitment to fostering inclusive platforms. The event culminated successfully, leaving an inspiring legacy.

