Young Cricket Prodigy Ankit Chatterjee Shines in Ranji Trophy Debut

Ankit Chatterjee, a precocious 15-year-old left-hander, made a sterling debut for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy, etching his name in the record books by surpassing cricket legend Sourav Ganguly as the youngest debutant.

Chatterjee's career trajectory is marked by relentless dedication, waking at 3:30 a.m. for arduous commutes to training and showing remarkable composure during his debut match. Despite his age, his performance, characterized by a signature elegant cover drive, underscores his promising future in cricket.

Famed for his disciplined approach under coach Dolon Goldar, Ankit climbed through the ranks with stellar performances in both the Vijay Merchant and Vinoo Mankad Trophies. His effortless shot-making has drawn comparisons to iconic players, cementing his status as a rising star in Indian cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)