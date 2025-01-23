High-Profile Players Stumble in Ranji Trophy's Star-Studded Line-Up

In a surprising turn of events, marquee Indian cricketers underperformed during their return to the domestic circuit in the ongoing Ranji Trophy matches. Notable players such as Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant failed to leave a significant impact as Mumbai faced a sturdy challenge from Jammu & Kashmir's pace attack, leaving them in tatters at 47/7.

While Shardul Thakur and Tanush Kotian managed a rescue act for Mumbai, other star-studded teams witnessed similar struggles. In the clash between Delhi and Saurashtra, only Ravindra Jadeja stood out with his impressive 5/66, whereas Delhi's Rishabh Pant could only manage one run before being dismissed by Dharmendrasinh Jadeja.

The day also saw outstanding performances from lesser-known players like Siddharth Desai of Gujarat, who delivered a historic 9/36 to dismantle Uttarakhand's innings. Such unexpected results add an intriguing layer to this phase of the Ranji Trophy, underscoring the unpredictable nature of cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)