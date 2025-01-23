Gujarat's Pickleball Prowess: A Showcase of Talent at IPA Nationals 2025

Gujarat asserted its dominance at the fourth IPA Nationals Pickleball 2025, securing multiple top spots across diverse categories on the opening day at Bennett University. The event saw participation from nearly 130 players nationwide, showcasing the wealth of talent in this growing sport.

The initial phase focused on team events, with Rajasthan clinching victory in the men's open team event. The team, comprising Aditya Ruhela, Vansh Ruhela, and Divyanshu Kataria, edged out Gujarat, leaving them in second place, while Karnataka secured the third spot.

Gujarat's prowess was further displayed in the Women's Open Team Event with the team of Punji Raval, Punarva Shah, Anshi Sheth, and Rakshika Ravi defeating West Bengal. Additionally, Gujarat triumphed in youth categories, winning U-14, U-16, and U-18 boys' team events, reinforcing their stronghold in the tournament.

