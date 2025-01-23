Left Menu

Elodie Picard Shines in Thrilling Victory: Delhi SG Pipers Clinch Shootout Win

Elodie Picard's stunning goalkeeping helped Delhi SG Pipers secure a 3-2 shootout victory against Odisha Warriors in the Women's Hockey India League. The match ended 1-1 after regular time. Navneet Kaur scored for SG Pipers, while Yibbi Jansen equalized. Despite the win, SG Pipers finished at the bottom of the table.

Updated: 23-01-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 21:39 IST
Elodie Picard emerged as the hero for Delhi SG Pipers, guiding them to a 3-2 victory over Odisha Warriors in a nail-biting penalty shootout at the Women's Hockey India League. The match concluded with a 1-1 draw after 60 minutes, with Navneet Kaur initially putting Pipers ahead via a penalty stroke in the 28th minute.

The tide turned when Yibbi Jansen leveled the field for Odisha Warriors with a stunning penalty corner conversion in the 35th minute. Delhi SG Pipers, despite exhibiting fierce competition, wrapped up their run at the bottom of the standings, whereas Odisha Warriors remained table-toppers.

The final showdown saw exceptional performances from both teams, but it was Picard's crucial saves that secured the win for Delhi in the shootout, notably outmaneuvering Freeke Moes in the decider, ensuring a memorable victory for the Pipers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

