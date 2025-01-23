Left Menu

Young Flintoff Shatters Records with Maiden Century

Rocky Flintoff, at 16 years and 291 days, became the youngest to score a maiden century for England Lions, surpassing his father's record. He scored 108 helping England Lions to a lead against Cricket Australia XI in a first-class match, highlighting his promise as a budding cricket talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 21:49 IST
Young Flintoff Shatters Records with Maiden Century
Rocky Flintoff. (Photo- Lancashire Cricket X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Rocky Flintoff, continuing the legacy of his esteemed father Andrew Flintoff, carved out a remarkable record in cricket on Thursday. At a precocious age of 16 years and 291 days, he achieved his maiden century for the England Lions against Cricket Australia XI, etching his name into the annals of England's young prodigies.

Despite England Lions reeling at a precarious 161/7, Flintoff showcased resilience and composure, amassing a 127-ball 108 composed of nine fours and six sixes. Notably, Freddie McCann provided him substantial support with a half-century. Their partnership was pivotal in lifting the Lions to a competitive 316, responding to CAXI's initial total of 214.

Flintoff's first-class debut was as recent as August last year, and though his performance in Lancashire's Second XI was modest, his List-A exploits have shown promise. The young cricketer, already a beacon of potential, is poised for a formidable career ahead, perhaps foreshadowing even greater achievements than his illustrious father.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025