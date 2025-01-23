Young Flintoff Shatters Records with Maiden Century

Rocky Flintoff, continuing the legacy of his esteemed father Andrew Flintoff, carved out a remarkable record in cricket on Thursday. At a precocious age of 16 years and 291 days, he achieved his maiden century for the England Lions against Cricket Australia XI, etching his name into the annals of England's young prodigies.

Despite England Lions reeling at a precarious 161/7, Flintoff showcased resilience and composure, amassing a 127-ball 108 composed of nine fours and six sixes. Notably, Freddie McCann provided him substantial support with a half-century. Their partnership was pivotal in lifting the Lions to a competitive 316, responding to CAXI's initial total of 214.

Flintoff's first-class debut was as recent as August last year, and though his performance in Lancashire's Second XI was modest, his List-A exploits have shown promise. The young cricketer, already a beacon of potential, is poised for a formidable career ahead, perhaps foreshadowing even greater achievements than his illustrious father.

(With inputs from agencies.)