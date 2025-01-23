Bayern Munich's Injury Woes: Alphonso Davies Sidelined Again

Bayern Munich's defensive line faces yet another challenge as star left back Alphonso Davies will be absent following a hamstring strain sustained late in the first half against Feyenoord. This development comes on the heels of the Canadian player's return from a thigh injury.

The Bavarian club confirmed in a statement that Davies endured a muscle strain in his left hamstring during the Champions League match on Wednesday night. The medical team at FC Bayern conducted a scan to confirm the diagnosis, though they have not provided a timeline for his return to the squad.

Adding to Bayern's injury concerns, midfielder Joao Palhinha is out due to an abductor muscle injury, goalkeeper Daniel Peretz is sidelined with a kidney contusion, and defender Sacha Boey continues his recovery from a ligament injury. Despite these setbacks, Bundesliga leaders Bayern are set to visit Freiburg on Saturday.

