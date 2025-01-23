Bayern Munich's Injury Woes: Alphonso Davies Sidelined Again
Alphonso Davies, Bayern Munich's left back, is sidelined due to a hamstring strain incurred during a Champions League match against Feyenoord. After a recent thigh injury, this setback adds to Bayern's injury woes, with Joao Palhinha and Daniel Peretz also out with injuries.
Bayern Munich's defensive line faces yet another challenge as star left back Alphonso Davies will be absent following a hamstring strain sustained late in the first half against Feyenoord. This development comes on the heels of the Canadian player's return from a thigh injury.
The Bavarian club confirmed in a statement that Davies endured a muscle strain in his left hamstring during the Champions League match on Wednesday night. The medical team at FC Bayern conducted a scan to confirm the diagnosis, though they have not provided a timeline for his return to the squad.
Adding to Bayern's injury concerns, midfielder Joao Palhinha is out due to an abductor muscle injury, goalkeeper Daniel Peretz is sidelined with a kidney contusion, and defender Sacha Boey continues his recovery from a ligament injury. Despite these setbacks, Bundesliga leaders Bayern are set to visit Freiburg on Saturday.
