Thrilling Victory: Tamil Nadu Dragons Top the Table

Tamil Nadu Dragons triumphed over Hyderabad Toofans in a shoot-out victory, climbing to the top of the Men's Hockey India League table. The match ended in a 2-2 draw before the shoot-out. Key players included Tim Brand and Maico Casella for Hyderabad, while Blake Govers and Jip Janssen scored for Tamil Nadu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rourkela | Updated: 23-01-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 22:46 IST
The Tamil Nadu Dragons clinched a thrilling 4-3 victory over Hyderabad Toofans in a dramatic shoot-out, seizing the top spot of the Men's Hockey India League on Thursday.

The match concluded with a 2-2 draw at the end of regulation time. Tim Brand and Maico Casella were the scorers for Hyderabad, while Blake Govers and Jip Janssen found the net for Tamil Nadu.

After a lengthy shoot-out, Tamil Nadu emerged victorious, boosting their standings to 17 points from eight games. Hyderabad holds the third position with 14 points. The Dragons will face Team Gonasika this Saturday, with Hyderabad challenging UP Rudras on the same day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

