Thrilling Victory: Tamil Nadu Dragons Top the Table

The Tamil Nadu Dragons clinched a thrilling 4-3 victory over Hyderabad Toofans in a dramatic shoot-out, seizing the top spot of the Men's Hockey India League on Thursday.

The match concluded with a 2-2 draw at the end of regulation time. Tim Brand and Maico Casella were the scorers for Hyderabad, while Blake Govers and Jip Janssen found the net for Tamil Nadu.

After a lengthy shoot-out, Tamil Nadu emerged victorious, boosting their standings to 17 points from eight games. Hyderabad holds the third position with 14 points. The Dragons will face Team Gonasika this Saturday, with Hyderabad challenging UP Rudras on the same day.

(With inputs from agencies.)