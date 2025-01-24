Left Menu

Mark Andrews Fumbles: Ravens Star's Call to Resilience

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens' tight end, expressed his regret over a crucial dropped pass during the playoff against Buffalo Bills. Despite the online backlash, Andrews vows to emerge stronger, thanking fans for their support. A fundraiser for a diabetes research organization he supports has raised over $105,000.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 03:26 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 03:26 IST
Mark Andrews Fumbles: Ravens Star's Call to Resilience

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews broke his silence following a pivotal dropped pass in the playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. Andrews described himself as 'absolutely gutted' by the missed opportunity but promised to return with more resilience.

After failing to secure a two-point conversion that could have tied the game, Andrews expressed remorse towards his team and fans on Instagram. The Ravens' season ended with a tight 27-25 loss. Despite the backlash online, he remains undeterred by this career setback.

In a show of support, Bills fans have initiated a GoFundMe for Breakthrough T1D, a charity he champions. The campaign has raised over $105,000 as of Thursday, highlighting continued backing for Andrews, who is determined to overcome this adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025