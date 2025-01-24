Mark Andrews Fumbles: Ravens Star's Call to Resilience

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews broke his silence following a pivotal dropped pass in the playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. Andrews described himself as 'absolutely gutted' by the missed opportunity but promised to return with more resilience.

After failing to secure a two-point conversion that could have tied the game, Andrews expressed remorse towards his team and fans on Instagram. The Ravens' season ended with a tight 27-25 loss. Despite the backlash online, he remains undeterred by this career setback.

In a show of support, Bills fans have initiated a GoFundMe for Breakthrough T1D, a charity he champions. The campaign has raised over $105,000 as of Thursday, highlighting continued backing for Andrews, who is determined to overcome this adversity.

