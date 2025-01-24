Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory
Ignacio Russo's brace and Martin Ortega's goal secured Tigre's 3-0 win against Velez Sarsfield. Russo scored in the third and ninth minutes, while Ortega added a third after halftime. The match saw the debut of Velez's new coach, Sebastian Dominguez, who switched from Tigre this month.
Tigre showcased a commanding performance with a 3-0 win over Velez Sarsfield, champions of Argentina's Primera Division, on Thursday. Ignacio Russo was the man of the match, scoring twice within the first nine minutes to set the tone for the game.
Russo opened the scoring in just the third minute, capitalizing on a precise cross from Nahuel Banegas. He doubled his tally shortly thereafter, expertly putting away a rebound past the reach of Velez's goalkeeper Tomas Marchiori.
Martin Ortega added a third goal shortly after halftime, sealing the victory for Tigre and leaving Velez with a tough start under their new coach, Sebastian Dominguez, who transitioned from Tigre earlier this month.
