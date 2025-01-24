Left Menu

Global Cricket Titans Unite for World Cricket Connects Forum

Jay Shah, ICC chairman, joins prestigious MCC advisory board alongside cricket legends like Kumar Sangakkara and Sourav Ganguly. The board is set to influence global cricket strategies. The second World Cricket Connects forum is scheduled for June at Lord's, aligning with the World Test Championship final.

Jay Shah. (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development for international cricket, Jay Shah, the chairman of the International Cricket Council, has been elected to the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) advisory board. Shah joins a high-profile lineup, including former Sri Lanka captain and MCC president Kumar Sangakkara, as a member of the newly-formed World Cricket Connects advisory board.

The advisory board features a stellar cast of former cricket greats and influential figures such as Sourav Ganguly, Graeme Smith, and Andrew Strauss, alongside England women's captain Heather Knight and JioStar's Sports CEO Sanjog Gupta. This board aims to discuss and strategize the future of global cricket.

MCC chairman Mark Nicholas expressed enthusiasm over the second World Cricket Connects forum, slated for June coinciding with the World Test Championship final at Lord's. Nicholas highlighted the importance of gathering some of cricket's most influential voices to address the pressing issues dominating the sport globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

