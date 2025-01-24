Triumphant Victory for Indian Grandmaster Iniyan Panneerselvam in Johor International Open

Indian Grandmaster Iniyan Panneerselvam delivered an outstanding performance at the 9th Johor International Open chess tournament, claiming the title in Malaysia.

The 22-year-old hailing from Erode, Tamil Nadu, showcased his strategic prowess by amassing 8.5 points in nine games and outshining his rivals.

Iniyan's victory came with a comfortable lead of 1.5 points over his nearest competitor, achieved by defeating four International Masters and one Grandmaster in the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)