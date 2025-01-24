Left Menu

Triumphant Victory for Indian Grandmaster Iniyan Panneerselvam in Johor International Open

Indian Grandmaster Iniyan Panneerselvam achieved a resounding victory at the 9th Johor International Open chess tournament in Malaysia, scoring 8.5 points over nine rounds. The 22-year-old from Tamil Nadu outperformed four International Masters and one Grandmaster, finishing 1.5 points ahead of his closest competitor in a field of 84 participants.

Updated: 24-01-2025 10:46 IST
  • India

Indian Grandmaster Iniyan Panneerselvam delivered an outstanding performance at the 9th Johor International Open chess tournament, claiming the title in Malaysia.

The 22-year-old hailing from Erode, Tamil Nadu, showcased his strategic prowess by amassing 8.5 points in nine games and outshining his rivals.

Iniyan's victory came with a comfortable lead of 1.5 points over his nearest competitor, achieved by defeating four International Masters and one Grandmaster in the process.

