Praveen Chithravel Eyes Commonwealth Games Glory

Praveen Chithravel, a national record-holding triple jumper and Asian Games bronze medallist, has set his sights on clinching gold at the Commonwealth Games in Scotland next year.

At just 23, Chithravel is driven to rewrite his national record of 17.37m this season. Although he finished fourth in the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, he remains determined for glory.

Chithravel hails from a sports-loving family in Tamil Nadu. Despite early infrastructural setbacks, his dedication and competitive spirit have propelled him to pursue his athletic goals on the international stage.

