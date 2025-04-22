Javelin Victory and National Records Shine at Federation Senior Athletics 2025

Sachin Yadav triumphed at the National Federation Senior Athletics Competition 2025, clinching the title with a javelin throw of 83.86m. According to Olympics.com, his winning mark, achieved on Monday at the Maharaja's College Stadium, came in the fifth round. Even his final attempt of 83.67m would have secured the first position.

Yadav, who holds a personal best of 84.39m from the National Games earlier this year, faced stiff competition. Yash Vir Singh earned silver with an 80.85m throw, and Sahil Silwal took bronze with 77.84m. Asian Games silver medallist Kishore Jena ended in fourth place with a 77.82m attempt.

The Federation Cup marked Jena's second appearance after the Paris 2024 Olympics and his recovery from injury. This month, Jena was runner-up at the Indian Open Athletics Meet in Chennai with a 75.99m throw. Yash Vir Singh led that event with a 77.49m throw. Overall, seven javelin throwers surpassed the qualifying mark for the Asian Championships in Kochi.

(With inputs from agencies.)