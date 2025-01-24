Left Menu

Rubina Francis Triumphs Through Trials to Capture Paralympic Bronze and Arjuna Award

Rubina Francis, a Paris Paralympics Games 2024 bronze medalist in the Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1, shared her journey on the House of Glory podcast. She expressed gratitude for receiving the Arjuna Award amidst personal challenges, revealing how lessons from Tokyo's disappointment shaped her success in Paris.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 13:56 IST
Rubina Francis. (Photo- Olympic Khel X). Image Credit: ANI
Paris Paralympics Games 2024 bronze medalist Rubina Francis recently shared her journey on the House of Glory podcast, spearheaded by the Gagan Narang Sports Foundation. Celebrated for her achievements at both national and international levels, Francis also expressed her gratitude upon receiving the Arjuna Award this year.

The accolade comes as a recognition of her outstanding performance in para shooting, particularly in the Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 category. Francis has not only secured her place for India in the upcoming 2024 Summer Paralympics in Paris but has also clinched a bronze medal, her first at the Olympics.

In an emotional reflection, Francis expressed, "Receiving the Arjuna Award is an immense honor. It's a momentous occasion for me and my family, validating the hard work and overcoming challenges faced over the past years." Despite qualifying for her first Paralympics in Tokyo 2020 and finishing seventh, Francis revealed how it prompted her to reconsider her path in the sport.

Francis underwent a period of introspection post-Tokyo, confronting her earlier lack of preparation. "I realized my immaturity in Tokyo. An athlete strategically plans for events of such magnitude, something I missed," she admitted. This self-reflection subsequently fueled her success in Paris, as Francis spent six months honing her mental resilience and skills after the Games.

Despite encountering further setbacks in quota matches between 2022 and 2024, Francis remained undeterred. "I handle demotivation for a month or two before returning to normalcy—a critical aspect of sports psychology." She stressed the importance of mental health and expressed regret over not having prioritized it earlier, which she believes could have improved her Tokyo performance. (ANI)

