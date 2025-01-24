India Eyes Series Strength Over England Despite Fitness Woes

India's T20 team is set to continue its strong showing against England, unfazed by lingering fitness concerns surrounding pacer Mohammed Shami. The team dominated the first match with a seven-wicket victory and aims to extend its lead in the five-match series this Saturday.

Absent in the first game due to evaluation of his fitness, Shami's entrance into the playing eleven remains uncertain. However, India maintained its prowess in Kolkata, largely thanks to Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy's remarkable spells.

Leading the batting line, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson are expected to set the tone for India. Meanwhile, England seeks to fortify their spin attack to counter India's formidable lineup. All eyes will also be on captain Suryakumar Yadav, aiming for a strong performance amidst India's ongoing success.

(With inputs from agencies.)