India Eyes Series Strength Over England Despite Fitness Woes
Unfazed by Mohammed Shami's fitness doubts, India aims to replicate its dominant performance against England in the second T20 match. Despite Shami's absence, Indian bowlers excelled. Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson's partnership promises a formidable start. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav hopes to return to form amidst the team's winning streak.
- Country:
- India
India's T20 team is set to continue its strong showing against England, unfazed by lingering fitness concerns surrounding pacer Mohammed Shami. The team dominated the first match with a seven-wicket victory and aims to extend its lead in the five-match series this Saturday.
Absent in the first game due to evaluation of his fitness, Shami's entrance into the playing eleven remains uncertain. However, India maintained its prowess in Kolkata, largely thanks to Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy's remarkable spells.
Leading the batting line, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson are expected to set the tone for India. Meanwhile, England seeks to fortify their spin attack to counter India's formidable lineup. All eyes will also be on captain Suryakumar Yadav, aiming for a strong performance amidst India's ongoing success.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bumrah's Absence and Shami's Return Shake Up India's T20 Squad
Mohammed Shami's Resurgence and India's Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Delhi Assembly Elections: Abhishek Dutt Confident Amid Kejriwal's Metro Proposal
Shami's Fiery Return: A Game Changer for Team India
Rohit Sharma Hails Mohammed Shami's Return to ODIs