Sydney Thunder Storms into BBL Final Showdown

Sydney Thunder moved a step closer to securing their second Big Bash League title after a thrilling victory over rivals Sydney Sixers. The derby clash at the Sydney Cricket Ground saw the Thunder chasing a target of 157-6, with seven balls to spare, to secure their place in the final.

Key performances from seamer Wes Agar, with figures of 2-26, and spinning all-rounder Tom Andrews, with 2-15, played a pivotal role in restricting the Sixers to 151-7 in their innings. Jordan Silk attempted to anchor the Sixers' innings with an unbeaten 43, but it wasn't enough to thwart the Thunder.

In their reply, the Thunder saw opener Jason Sangha contributing a quickfire 30. However, it was an unbeaten 42 from keeper Sam Billings that propelled the team over the line, setting up a final showdown against Hobart Hurricanes, who are yet to clinch a trophy, on Monday.

