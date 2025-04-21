A Legacy of Love: Remembering Pope Francis
Pope Francis, known for his humility and concern for the poor, passed away at 88. Leaders and communities worldwide mourn his death, reflecting on his legacy of love, peace, and advocacy for marginalized groups. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar expressed condolences, highlighting his spiritual leadership.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah mourned the death of Pope Francis on Monday, lauding his life as a testament to love and hope for the disadvantaged worldwide. Siddaramaiah conveyed his heartfelt sympathy to Christians across Karnataka and globally in a social media post.
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar also expressed sorrow over Pope Francis's passing, acknowledging his transformative leadership characterized by humility and compassion. Shivakumar praised the Pope's courage in embracing outcasts and dedication to serving marginalized communities.
The Archdiocese of Bangalore highlighted Pope Francis's advocacy for migrants and refugees, describing him as a voice for the voiceless. The world has lost a shepherd, yet his legacy of mercy continues to inspire millions. Pope Francis died at 88, succumbing to complications from a chronic lung condition.
