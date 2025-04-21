A Legacy of Love: Remembering Pope Francis

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah mourned the death of Pope Francis on Monday, lauding his life as a testament to love and hope for the disadvantaged worldwide. Siddaramaiah conveyed his heartfelt sympathy to Christians across Karnataka and globally in a social media post.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar also expressed sorrow over Pope Francis's passing, acknowledging his transformative leadership characterized by humility and compassion. Shivakumar praised the Pope's courage in embracing outcasts and dedication to serving marginalized communities.

The Archdiocese of Bangalore highlighted Pope Francis's advocacy for migrants and refugees, describing him as a voice for the voiceless. The world has lost a shepherd, yet his legacy of mercy continues to inspire millions. Pope Francis died at 88, succumbing to complications from a chronic lung condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)