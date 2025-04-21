Left Menu

Google Settles Landmark Android TV Antitrust Case in India

Technology giant Google settles a significant antitrust case with India's Competition Commission over allegations of unfair business practices related to the Android Smart TV market. Google modifies vendor agreements, unbundles Play services, pays a settlement, and marks the first usage of India's amended Competition Act's settlement provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 18:50 IST
Google Settles Landmark Android TV Antitrust Case in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark settlement, tech behemoth Google has resolved a significant antitrust case in India concerning its Android Smart TV market practices. The case, settled with the Competition Commission of India (CCI), marks the first instance under the country's newly amended Competition Act.

Under the settlement, Google agreed to modify its agreements with vendors by offering a standalone license for the Play Store and Play Services, eliminating mandatory bundling. This move addresses anti-competitive concerns, allowing original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to develop and sell incompatible Android devices without violating the Television App Distribution Agreement.

Google also paid an amount of Rs 20.24 crore as part of the settlement. The case had initially attracted scrutiny over Google's dominant market position and restrictive agreements, which were alleged to stifle innovation and limit competition, resulting in violations of the competition law's provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025