Google Settles Landmark Android TV Antitrust Case in India

In a landmark settlement, tech behemoth Google has resolved a significant antitrust case in India concerning its Android Smart TV market practices. The case, settled with the Competition Commission of India (CCI), marks the first instance under the country's newly amended Competition Act.

Under the settlement, Google agreed to modify its agreements with vendors by offering a standalone license for the Play Store and Play Services, eliminating mandatory bundling. This move addresses anti-competitive concerns, allowing original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to develop and sell incompatible Android devices without violating the Television App Distribution Agreement.

Google also paid an amount of Rs 20.24 crore as part of the settlement. The case had initially attracted scrutiny over Google's dominant market position and restrictive agreements, which were alleged to stifle innovation and limit competition, resulting in violations of the competition law's provisions.

