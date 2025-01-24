Sinner Strikes Again: Italian Prodigy Reaches Australian Open Final

Jannik Sinner, the defending champion and world number one, showcased resilience and skill on Friday by defeating Ben Shelton 7-6 (2), 6-2, 6-2 to secure his place in the Australian Open final. Sinner, a 23-year-old Italian, aims for his third Grand Slam title.

Despite falling behind in the opening set, Sinner broke Shelton's serve at a crucial moment and dominated from there. After overcoming cramps in the third set, Sinner maintained focus to win the match, extending his winning streak to 20 matches since late last season.

Sinner's upcoming final against Alexander Zverev, who reached his third major final after Novak Djokovic's withdrawal due to injury, promises intense competition. With both players seeking significant victories, tensions are expected to run high during the championship match on Sunday.

