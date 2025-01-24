Sahaja Yamalapalli Bows Out in Thrilling Quarterfinals

Sahaja Yamalapalli, representing India in the singles event at the KPB Trust Women's Open, faced a narrow quarterfinal defeat against eighth seed Sara Bejlek. The match, held on Thursday, was fiercely contested with Bejlek emerging victorious at 6-4, 6-4.

The Czech player will move on to the semifinals to face Leolia Jeanjean, who achieved a remarkable comeback victory over second-seeded Rebecca Marino with scores of 3-6, 7-5, 7-5. In another notable result, top-seeded Tatjana Maria advanced after defeating Lanlana Tararudee 6-2, 6-2.

Sahaja, ranked 315, demonstrated resilience and skill but succumbed to errors at crucial moments, unable to capitalize on break-point opportunities. Despite the loss, Sahaja remains optimistic, drawing confidence from her performance against a higher-ranked competitor.

(With inputs from agencies.)