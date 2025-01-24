Left Menu

Sahaja Yamalapalli Bows Out in Thrilling Quarterfinals

Indian tennis player Sahaja Yamalapalli exited the ITF W100 event after a close quarterfinal defeat against Sara Bejlek. Despite a strong start, Sahaja's performance faltered, allowing Bejlek to claim victory. Tatjana Maria and Leolia Jeanjean advanced to the semifinals with impressive wins at the KPB Trust Women's Open.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-01-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 19:03 IST
Sahaja Yamalapalli

Sahaja Yamalapalli, representing India in the singles event at the KPB Trust Women's Open, faced a narrow quarterfinal defeat against eighth seed Sara Bejlek. The match, held on Thursday, was fiercely contested with Bejlek emerging victorious at 6-4, 6-4.

The Czech player will move on to the semifinals to face Leolia Jeanjean, who achieved a remarkable comeback victory over second-seeded Rebecca Marino with scores of 3-6, 7-5, 7-5. In another notable result, top-seeded Tatjana Maria advanced after defeating Lanlana Tararudee 6-2, 6-2.

Sahaja, ranked 315, demonstrated resilience and skill but succumbed to errors at crucial moments, unable to capitalize on break-point opportunities. Despite the loss, Sahaja remains optimistic, drawing confidence from her performance against a higher-ranked competitor.

