Umpiring Frustrations in Ranji Trophy: A Persistent Issue

Paras Dogra, the skipper of Jammu and Kashmir, voiced his frustration over the quality of umpiring in their Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai, led by captain Ajinkya Rahane. Dogra, who is in his last domestic season, lamented the persistent issue of umpiring inconsistencies.

The match saw Sundaram Ravi, a former ICC elite panel umpire, make contentious calls, including missing a clear edge from Shreyas Iyer and overturning an initial decision against Rahane. Despite Ravi's no-ball call going unquestioned due to lack of a replay, Dogra acknowledges human errors but wishes for more careful officiating.

Mumbai ended day two 188 runs ahead, thanks to Shardul Thakur's unbeaten century. Dogra praised Thakur's exceptional innings and remains optimistic about chasing the target, provided it stays within a reachable 250-run margin, with the pitch favoring batsmen as the game progresses.

