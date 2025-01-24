Tarjei Boe Bids Farewell to Biathlon: A Final Race

In a surprising turn of events, Norwegian biathlete Tarjei Boe has announced he will retire at the end of the season, opting out of defending his Olympic titles at Milan-Cortina next year. The decision comes shortly after his younger brother, Johannes Thingnes Boe, also declared his retirement.

Tarjei Boe, 36, has had an illustrious career, securing three Winter Olympic gold medals. His achievements include a 2010 Vancouver relay gold and two more golds in the 2022 Beijing Games for the relay and mixed relay events.

Boe is set to complete his biathlon journey with a final race on home turf at the Holmenkollen venue in Oslo this upcoming March, marking the end of an era in the sport.

