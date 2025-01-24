Left Menu

Tarjei Boe Bids Farewell to Biathlon: A Final Race

Norwegian biathlete Tarjei Boe announced his retirement at the end of the season, foregoing the defense of his Olympic titles. His announcement follows his brother Johannes's decision to retire. Boe will conclude his illustrious career with a final race in Holmenkollen, Oslo, in March.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 22:09 IST
Tarjei Boe Bids Farewell to Biathlon: A Final Race

In a surprising turn of events, Norwegian biathlete Tarjei Boe has announced he will retire at the end of the season, opting out of defending his Olympic titles at Milan-Cortina next year. The decision comes shortly after his younger brother, Johannes Thingnes Boe, also declared his retirement.

Tarjei Boe, 36, has had an illustrious career, securing three Winter Olympic gold medals. His achievements include a 2010 Vancouver relay gold and two more golds in the 2022 Beijing Games for the relay and mixed relay events.

Boe is set to complete his biathlon journey with a final race on home turf at the Holmenkollen venue in Oslo this upcoming March, marking the end of an era in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025